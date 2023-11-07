Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Linde by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,508.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $392.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $395.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.75. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

