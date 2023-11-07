Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $155.81 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

