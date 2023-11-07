Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 3,051 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $384,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $216.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,560 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

