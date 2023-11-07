Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $324.09 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

