Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $451.15 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

