IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.63.
IGM Financial Trading Down 4.1 %
IGM Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
Read More
