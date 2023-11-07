IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMFree Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Trading Down 4.1 %

TSE:IGM opened at C$32.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.10. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.34 and a 12 month high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.