IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.63.

TSE:IGM opened at C$32.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.10. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.34 and a 12 month high of C$43.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

