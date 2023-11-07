Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 57.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 86.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.11.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

