Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,145 shares during the period. Imperial Oil makes up 1.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.05% of Imperial Oil worth $20,275,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,346,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after buying an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,283.0% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 876,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 856,596 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.