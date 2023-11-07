Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:NJAN opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

