Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.74 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$222.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$225.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$220.91.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$199.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$196.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$208.65.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

