Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IART. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $38.15 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

