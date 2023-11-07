Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

