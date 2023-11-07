International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 98,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 309.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the quarter. Apellis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.11% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after acquiring an additional 486,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $514,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,059,813 shares in the company, valued at $45,434,183.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $514,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,059,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,434,183.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,914 shares of company stock worth $8,370,771. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

