International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $15.74 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.8% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

