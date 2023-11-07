International Biotechnology Trust PLC Lowers Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 463,000 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in uniQure by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in uniQure by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in uniQure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $43,573.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

QURE stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. uniQure has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

