International Biotechnology Trust PLC Lowers Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

