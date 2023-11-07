International Biotechnology Trust PLC Lowers Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.54.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

PTCT opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

