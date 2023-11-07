International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 14,700 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for about 1.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.07% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,751,000 after purchasing an additional 118,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,869,000 after acquiring an additional 551,778 shares during the period.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $174.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.27. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.00.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.77.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,205. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

