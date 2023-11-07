International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 16,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for about 2.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

