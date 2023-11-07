International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 300,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 212.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Travere Therapeutics makes up about 2.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.59% of Travere Therapeutics worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,759,000 after acquiring an additional 736,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,367,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,234,000 after acquiring an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at $662,120.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

