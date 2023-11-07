International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 109.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 758,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 949,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,137 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,762,900 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.