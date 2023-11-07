International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases Shares of 78,489 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Akero Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Akero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 455,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,267,000 after buying an additional 429,579 shares in the last quarter.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock worth $3,170,419 in the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

