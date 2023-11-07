International Biotechnology Trust PLC Takes Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

