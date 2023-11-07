International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Increased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.43.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.