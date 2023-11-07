Internet Computer Price Tops $4.14 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $33.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00011920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00023998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,813,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,181,843 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.