Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s 10th Largest Position

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for approximately 3.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $248,502,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after buying an additional 332,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.