Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 206,148 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $68,028.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,397,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,329.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intrusion

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.