Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $500.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.44. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.48 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

