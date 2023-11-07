Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of PIO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. 811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $245.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0381 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

