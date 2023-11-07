Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 22.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

