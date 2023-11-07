Invivyd (IVVD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Invivyd to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invivyd Trading Down 0.7 %

IVVD opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

Read More

