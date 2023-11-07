Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,370 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 120,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

