iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Lifted by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 12.9% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 798,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.