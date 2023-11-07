iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 6.5% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,992. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.