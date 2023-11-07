iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

