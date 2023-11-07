iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,252,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

