iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

