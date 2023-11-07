iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.80 and its 200-day moving average is $268.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

