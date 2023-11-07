iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Decreased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.