iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Boosted by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up 3.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned 0.11% of iShares Silver Trust worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. 3,295,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,973,197. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

