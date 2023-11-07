iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.