J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

JBHT opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $63,103,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

