Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $898,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 129.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

