JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

