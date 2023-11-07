Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 51.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

KW stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after buying an additional 9,617,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,397,000 after purchasing an additional 917,831 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,033,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after purchasing an additional 192,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

