KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,478,200. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.