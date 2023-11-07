KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

