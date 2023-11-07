Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $150.58. 1,126,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,920. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average of $150.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.06 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $354.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

