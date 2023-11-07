Keystone Financial Group Acquires Shares of 3,529 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $217.70 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.88 and a 200 day moving average of $262.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,160 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

