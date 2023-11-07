Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

